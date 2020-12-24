MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Lemon pepper cod, baby bakers, 5-way blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Sausage gravy over biscuits, rosemary potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit
Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, peas, peach crisp, whole grain bread
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: No service
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: No service