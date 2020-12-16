City officials during the past week dealt with five applications to federal authorities requesting compensation for expenses related to the flooding that hit Lake County during September 2019.
During Monday's meeting, Madison commissioners authorized paperwork intended for the Federal Emergency Management Agency which asked for federal compensation for flood-caused expenses. Roxie Ebdrup, city administrative coordinator, presented the applications to the city commissioners.
The first application dealt with damages to four roadways and one sidewalk. The roadways and sidewalk were identified as:
-- The alley north of N.E. 2nd St. between Washington and Lee avenues.
-- Sections of S.E. 1st St., S.W. 3rd St., and the 400 block of N.E. 3rd St.
-- The alley north of N.W. 9th St. between Josephine and Egan avenues.
Costs were calculated at about $3,560.
The second application focused on damage done to city utility equipment, such as controls, gauges, transformers and subassemblies. The cost of repairs was calculated at about $79,100.
The third application dealt with damages to two Madison bridges, the 5th St. bridge and the bridge at 4th St. and Egan Ave. Federal authorities requested more information related to an inspection report.
The fourth application dealt with providing more information about flood damage to one section of the Park Creek rock wall located north of N. 7th St.
The fifth application was focused on expenses for small-repair projects related to a damaged police patrol vehicle, solid-waste garbage carts and a motor that produced $31,850 in associated costs.
Finance office personnel
Commissioner Adam Shaw noted that employment interviews started on Monday for persons who applied to fill the finance officer's position with the city. The position is currently vacant.
City officials will accept employment applications for the position until it is filled.
On Wednesday, the finance officer's post was listed among others on the city's website, www.cityofmadisonsd.com, at its jobs webpage. The city also has jobs available for anyone interested in applying for employment as an electric utility supervisor and a police officer.
Water rates and charges
At the start of the meeting, the commissioners removed the first reading of a water rate and charges ordinance from the agenda. They plan to change the resolution and hear the first reading on Dec. 21.