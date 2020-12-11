The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, the commission will consider the personnel policy for holiday pay, approve an agreement for detention services with Minnehaha County and Lutheran Social Services, approve a resolution related to pre-disaster mitigation, and approve agreements for a box culvert project.
At 9:20 a.m., the commission will consider a request from Lakes Bar and Grill for a liquor license transfer. Jen Hayford, 4-H adviser, will speak with commissioners about youth development supplies.
Mandi Anderson, wearing her welfare officer hat, will present three indigency applications. At 10 a.m., wearing her zoning officer hat, Anderson will present variance applications from Tracey Anderson/Hagen; TNT Storage, LLC; and Richard and Mary Schneider. She will also present four plats and ask for the first reading of an ordinance to amend the official zoning map of Lake County.
Discussion items will include the Christmas Eve holiday, an update on the cleanout of a creek crossing 456th Avenue, and planning commission vacancies.