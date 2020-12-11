The Madison City Commission will hear the first reading of an ordinance that will set the city's water rates for the upcoming year when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will hear the initial reading of the new ordinance on water rates and charges near the end of their meeting.
City officials will conduct the meeting using distance-connection technology; the public can join the Zoom meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Anyone can go to https://zoom.us/j/97768224430 or listen to the meeting by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 977-6822-4430.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign a Federal Emergency Management Agency applicant-project review for roads and bridges related to 2019 flooding.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign a FEMA applicant-project review for utilities.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign a FEMA applicant-project review for damages, descriptions and dimensions for roads and bridges in Lake County.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign a FEMA applicant-project review for damages, descriptions and dimensions for water-control facilities sites (an area north of 7th St.).
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign a FEMA applicant-project review for certification of small projects with completed work related to buildings and equipment.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a Land & Water Conservation Fund billing report for the S.D. Game, Fish & Parks Department regarding city playground replacement.
-- Adopting a resolution related to Lots 6 and 7 in Block 2 of Cyber Estates Addition.
-- Authorizing the purchase of a Gehl 215 trackloader and Gehl brushmower.
-- Hearing any updates related to information about the COVID-19 pandemic.