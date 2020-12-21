Madison Regional Health Foundation plans virtual Winter Gala

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event could impact holiday travelers. Rapidly falling temperatures could lead to flash freezing of roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&