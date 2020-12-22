Madison, SD (57042)

Today

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. Morning high of 19F with temps falling to near 10. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low -3F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph.