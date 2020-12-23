The Madison Police Department posted a Facebook message at midafternoon Wednesday, asking vehicle owners to move all autos off city streets especially along emergency snow routes.
Madison's snow routes are posted. City police warned that visibility on Wednesday was zero due to blowing snow: they advised everyone not to travel and stay home until the weather clears.
The message included, "Please postpone your travel plans until the weather subsides. We are receiving multiple calls of motor vehicle accidents and stuck vehicles in town."
The reported that travel conditions in Lake County were near-impassible at times due to the zero visibility, and area residents should adjust their holiday travel plans and wait out the blizzard.
The advice was supported by an announcement sent out by officials with the South Dakota departments of Transportation and Public Safety that told motorists there was "No Travel Advised" warning was issued for residents across the entire eastern and south-central portion of the state, State offcials asked for the public’s help by staying at home and avoiding travel until weather conditions improve.
“Crews are unable to effectively clear snow and ice with the 60-plus mph winds and the near-zero visibility is causing major travel issues for drivers,” Craig Smith, state director of safety operations, said.
Smith also asked motorists to postpone travel until conditions improve.
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard warning for most of eastern South Dakota and a High Wind Warning for much of the rest of the state for Wednesday until about 9 p.m. CST.
Col. Rick Miller of the S.D. Highway Patrol said state troopers and emergency personnel were having difficulties in reaching the numerous vehicle crashes -- especially along I-29 -- due to zero or near-zero visibility.”
Miller said the highway patrol wanted individuals to postpone their travel until Thursday in order to arrive safely and enjoy the holiday.
For complete road construction information, motorists can visit https://sd511.org, download the SDDOT 511 app, or dial 511 on their phones.