Simons, Larson say vows

Emily Rose Simons and Troy Allen Larson exchanged wedding vows on Sept. 26 at The Canton Barn LLC in Canton. Linda Olsen officiated at the evening ceremony.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Steve Simons. Music for the ceremony was provided by Nick Burke.
The maid of honor was Joy Kurtzweil, and bridesmaids were Hannah Haak; Jalisa VonBehren; and Whitlee Larson, sister of the bridegroom.
The best man was Jared Fellows, and groomsmen were Alex Buhr, Jeremiah Jensen and Trey Miller.
A honeymoon is planned for a later date.
The couple is at home in Sioux Falls.
The bride is the daughter of Teresa Simons of Sioux Falls and Steve Simons of Larchwood. She is an HRIS analyst at TAK Communications in Sioux Falls. The bridegroom is the son of Julie Blumer of Sioux Falls. He is a manufacturing specialist at Bridger Steel in Brandon.