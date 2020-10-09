A daughter, Avery Mae, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz., was born on Aug. 22 to Justin and Katie Murphy of Lyons. Grandparents are Tim and Emily Murphy of Dell Rapids, Deb Albertson of Madison, and Roger Albertson of Nunda.
