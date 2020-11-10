I commend the City of Madison for installing the new playground equipment at the park on the corner of N.W. 4th and Blanche (near St. Thomas). After taking my children there three days in a row and finding the place well enjoyed by other young folk, I can say this park is a winner.
I could not afford on my own to install and maintain the playsets my children enjoy at our local parks. Plus, as my daughter notes, it's even more fun when other kids show up.
A shared place for everyone, free, well-maintained outdoor public spaces are a vital part of a community. I appreciate that the city and people of Madison support our parks.
Casualene Meyer
Madison, Nov. 9