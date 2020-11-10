Several state and federal agencies are working together to provide a COVID-19 testing event in Madison, as well as nine other South Dakota towns (see Monday's Daily Leader).
Mass testing for COVID-19 has been a bit of a political issue this year, with some people believing high number of tests helps identify disease spreaders who can then be isolated, while others believe increased tests merely increasing infection numbers, in some cases with people who never feel symptoms.
We're in the first group, hoping that identifying more of those with the disease is an important first step in reducing the spread.
So we're eager to see the results of these testing events. They will be "drive-through" events, in which people don't need to leave their cars to be tested. There is no charge for the test, but preregistration is required at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Testing locations will use a self-administered nasal swab for specimen collection that allows individuals to swab their own nose, supervised by trained medical staff. Results are delivered within 3-5 business days.
Yes, we expect more positive cases in Lake County during the two weeks when test results come back. But we believe this event will help local citizens with their own peace of mind, as well as identify people with the disease who can stay away from other people for a week or two and prevent further spread. We are looking forward to the results.
-- Jon M. Hunter