Vikings win defensive struggle against Trojans 14-6

In a defensive struggle, the Valley City State University Vikings outlasted the Dakota State University Trojans 14-6 at Trojan Field on Saturday.
The visiting Vikings scored twice in the first half and held on for the North Star Athletic Association conference win.
Jalen Pfeifer tossed a pair of scoring strikes. He connected with Jacob Gottenborg on an eight-yard strike. Nico Magana added the extra-point kick.
Pfeifer then tossed a seven-yard scoring strike to Nyle Perkins. Magana added the extra-point kick and the Vikings enjoyed a 14-0 halftime lead.
DSU scored on the final possession of the game. Led by Madison's Tyler Tappe, the Trojans marched 90 yards in 19 plays to paydirt. Tappe tossed his first collegiate touchdown pass, a three-yard pass to Jacob Hirsch as time expired. Tappe completed seven passes on the scoring drive for 54 yards; he also picked up 21 yards rushing on three runs. He tossed passes to five different receivers.
DSU had 135 total yards, four yards rushing and 131 passing. Jose Sanchez had seven yards rushing on four carries. Tappe had six yards on five attempts.
Tappe was 16-of-38 passing for 108 yards with two interceptions. Daniel McAuliffe was 3-of-16 passing for 23 yards with two interceptions.
Valley City State had 234 total yards, 74 rushing and 160 passing. Taylor Simmons had 26 yards rushing on 26 carries.
Pfeifer was 13-of-29 passing for 160 yards with one interception.
Cole McCarty had 11 tackles for the Trojans (2 solo, 9 assists). Mahdi Benalshaikh had eight tackles (2-6) and Conner Tordsen also had eight tackles (1-7). Noah Guse had an interception for the Trojans.
Gavin Wright had eight tackles (3-5) and an interception for the Vikings. Jerrod Williamson had seven tackles (3-4) and an interception. Paco Baltazar had two interceptions.
DSU (2-5 overall and in NSAA) will go to Mayville, N.D., on Thursday for the final game of the season against the Comets. Action will begin at 5 p.m.