A daughter, Emma Louise, weighing 5 lbs. 15 oz., was born on August 28 at Issaquah, Wash., to Lindsay and Clay Campbell of Maple Valley, Wash. Grandparents are Tim and Monica Campbell of Brookings and Jack and Marietta Bramson of Renton, Wash. Great-grandparent is Elizabeth Stiefvater of Salem.
