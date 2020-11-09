The latest from, hopefully soon to be ex-President Donald Trumpm that "If you count the legal votes, I easily win," reminds me of my friend who is a very good golfer as he only counts the good shots.
The conspiracy theory of numerous electoral officers cheating is the same as the moon landing denials; it's just too hard to have a massive coverup since almost all people are actually honest.
Smile, accept the result, go back to your golf course but count all of your shots.
Dennis Fitzgerald
Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 6