In a year of chaos, coronavirus, divisiveness on both sides of the political fence...
A good thing happened.
I served in 1969-1970 in Vietnam and Cambodia, was wounded twice and lost brothers in arms.
Wednesday was Veterans Day and I was at Classic Corner with my grandsons buying soda pops. I was about to pay and the gentleman behind me said, "Thank you for your service" and that they are paid for.
A small gesture toward a fellow human being can mean so much to another human being. I did not get his name but owe him a heartfelt thank you. I hope he sees this letter.
I do not know of his political affiliation, I do not know of his religious beliefs, I do not know if he has a family and I do not know if he is rich or poor. But I do know he is a person who took the time to make another person...feel fantastic!
My grandsons see this, and the message of kindness grows.
Sgt. Perry H. Anderson,
U.S. Army
Madison, Nov. 12