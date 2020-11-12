Robert Nesje

Robert M. Nesje, 88, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Ava's House. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside committal service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 13th at Graceland Cemetery, Madison, SD.
For a full obituary, please visit georgeboom.com.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Juanita; children, Patricia (Michael) O'Hara of Wausau, WI, Richard (Gloria) Nesje of Flandreau, SD, Barbara (Mike) Ferguson of Arvada, CO, Wayne (Anne Marie) Nesje of Yankton, SD, Leanne Nesje and Jared (LaDawn) Nesje both of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one niece, Jennifer (Andy) Brogdon of Crandall, GA; one sister-in-law, Beverly Wakeman of Flandreau; and several first cousins living in Norway, and two cousins in the U.S.