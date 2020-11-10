Late-game rally sinks DSU in gridiron battle with Waldorf

The Waldorf Warriors scored 10 points in the last 1:17 of the game to edge the Dakota State University Trojans 17-16 in a North Star Athletic Association gridiron battle on Saturday in Forest City, Iowa.
DSU gained a 16-7 lead with 2:39 left in the contest when Jason Sakamoto picked off a pass and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown. Caleb Nielsen booted the extra point to give the Trojans the nine-point cushion.
Waldorf answered with 1:17 left on the clock as Tyler O'Hara tossed a 47-yard scoring strike to Dominick Watt to cap off a seven-play, 65-yard scoring drive. Slater Gifford added the extra-point kick and the Warriors pulled to within two, 16-14.
After three straight running plays which netted the Trojans minus-three yards, DSU was forced to punt into a strong wind. The punt was very short and the Warriors took over on the Trojans' 19 yard line with 14 seconds left in the game.
Gifford was called upon to deliver the game-winning field goal, and he banged it through the uprights from 36 yards with 10 seconds to go.
DSU got on the scoreboard first when Nielsen hit a pair of field goals in the opening period to give the Trojans a 6-0 lead. He connected on field goals of 53 and 23 yards; his 53-yarder was one yard short of tying a school record.
Waldorf grabbed the lead just before halftime. O'Hara tossed a 20-yard scoring strike to Ryan Martinez. Gifford added the extra-point kick and the Warriors held a 7-6 halftime advantage.
DSU regained the lead on the leg of Nielsen, who booted his third field goal of the game in the third period. He connected on a 43-yarder.
DSU had 97 total yards, minus-20 rushing and 117 passing. Branson Taylor had 19 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Torren Devericks was 13-of-29 for 117 yards with one interception. Cole Sylliaasen caught five passes for 60 yards. Jacob Hirsch caught two passes for 29 yards.
Waldorf rolled up 344 total yards, 182 rushing and 162 passing.
Jatoviay Hill had 123 yards rushing on 24 carries.
O'Hara was 13-of-30 passing for 162 yards and three interceptions. Watt caught five passes for 88 yards.
Nico Feroni and Cole McCarty each had eight tackles for DSU. Sakamoto had two interceptions for DSU while Gustavo Bonilla had one interception. Jordan Thomas had two fumble recoveries for the Trojans.
Drew Buckholdt had 10 tackles for the Warriors while Cameron Callion had one interception.
DSU (2-4) will host Valley City State University on Saturday at Trojan Field at 2 p.m.