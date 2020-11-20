The Madison Lady Bulldogs ran into a buzz-saw in the first round of the State A Volleyball Tournament at the Watertown Civic Center on Thursday afternoon.
The No. 1-seeded Sioux Falls Christian Chargers flexed their muscles and picked up a 3-0 (25-11, 25-12 and 25-21) win over the 8th-seeded Lady Bulldogs.
Leading the way for Madison was Sophia Vanden Bosch with eight kills, six digs and two ace serves.
Abby Brooks had six kills and two block assists for the Lady Bulldogs. Kylie Krusemark led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 set assists. Autumn Barger and Raena Rost had six and five digs, respectively.
Abby Glanzer hammered down 18 kills for the Chargers. Kelsi Heard had 34 set assists for the winners while Sydney Tims recorded four ace serves. Kylah vanDonkersgoed accounted for 10 digs and five block assists for SFC.
Madison was set to play Winner in the consolation semifinals on Friday and will play either the noon or 2 p.m. contest on Saturday.
Other scores from the first round were Hamlin over Winner 3-2 (14-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 and 15-11); Dakota Valley over Rapid City Christian 3-1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-19); and Parker over Hill City 3-1 (25-21, 25-18, 18-25 and 26-24).