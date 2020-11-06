Patricia Eggert

Patricia Ann Eggert, 92, of Caledonia, MN died October 29, 2020 at Sauer Health Care in Winona, MN of congestive heart failure and kidney disease.
Patricia was born July 9, 1928 at Ashton Memorial Hospital in Pipestone, MN to Franklin Stephen and Lyle (Siegfried) Waters. The family lived in Pipestone, MN, Madison, SD, and Wessington Springs, SD, before returning to Madison in 1937.
Patricia graduated from Madison High School in 1946. She attended General Beadle College in Madison, SD, and graduated from South Dakota State in 1950, majoring in Home Economics. She obtained her teaching degree in 1951, and taught at the General Beadle Campus School in Madison, SD from 1951-1953. She married Robert Dean Eggert in the Presbyterian Church in Madison on August 3, 1952. Patricia taught Home Economics and Science in Garretson, SD from 1953-1954. They had two children.
The family lived in Garretson, SD, Granite Falls, MN, Columbia Heights, MN, and moved to New Brighton, MN in 1963. Bob and Pat lived there until they moved to Caledonia, MN in September 1998.
Patricia did substitute teaching in the Roseville Area Schools in Roseville, MN from 1970-1990. She was an assistant leader in daughter Peggy's Girl Scout troops for many years. She has been a member of the New Brighton United Church of Christ since 1964. She served on the Deacon's Board, was the Music Committee Chairperson, sang in the church choir, headed the Chancel Decorating Committee, and was instrumental in the publishing of A Centennial History for the New Brighton United Church of Christ in 1990.
She and her husband were active participants in the American Volksporting Program, walking in all 50 states and many foreign countries. Patricia headed the Spring Grove, MN Folkemarsj from 1999-2002. She enjoyed traveling, and continued to do so on her own after Bob's death. She participated in tours to Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania, Canada, and almost all of Europe, including a trip to Donegal, Ireland to see where her ancestors lived. Pat collected thimbles from all of the places she had visited.
Family ties were very important to her, and she spent countless hours on genealogy and documenting family history and stories. She loved spending time with her granddaughters and her "adopted family," the Le's.
Pat enjoyed cooking and baking, and her family cherishes memories of delicious meals, special holiday celebrations, and family camping trips planned by her. She loved corresponding with friends and family through letters, watching the wild birds and squirrels at her feeders, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.
Pat is survived by a daughter, Peggy, a son and two granddaughters (names withheld by request), as well as many cousins, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Bob, who died in June 1999.
Per Pat's wishes, no service will be held. Cremation is being handled by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, and private internment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Wentworth, SD. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to the New Brighton United Church of Christ, Coulee Region Humane Society, South Dakota State: Alice Rosenberger Fund, or Prairie Village (a living history museum in Madison, SD, with many family ties).
Cards may be sent to Attn: Eggert Family, Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W Main St, Caledonia, MN 55921. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
The family would like to thank Sauer Health Care for their compassionate care during Pat's last year of life. Pat's contagious laugh, sense of humor, generous nature, and adventurous spirit will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She always put others first, and her fervent wish was that she made a difference in the lives of others. That she succeeded is confirmed by the countless people who love her and will miss her presence in their lives.