Lady Bulldogs one step away from State A Tournament

The Madison Lady Bulldogs volleyball team is one step closer to the State A Tournament after stopping the Parkston Trojans 3-1 (25-14, 25-15, 21-25 and 25-16) in a SoDak 16 qualifier on Thursday in the Madison High School Gym.
In the first two sets, Madison pulled away from the Trojans midway throughout to claim wins of 25-14 and 25-15.
Madison gained a quick 11-4 lead in the third set, only to see Parkston battle back and knot the score at 16-16. Madison regained the lead 17-16 when Abby Brooks hammered down a kill.
Parkston went on a 2-1 scoring spurt to gain an 18-17 lead. The Trojans closed the match with a 7-4 scoring run and won 25-21.
It was all Madison in the fourth set. The Lady Bulldogs gained the early lead and went on to posting a 25-16 win for a trip to the SoDak 16 next week.
Abby Brooks and Sophia Vanden Bosch each had huge games for the Lady Bulldogs. Brooks hammered down a match-high 23 kills and had four blocks. Vanden Bosch accounted for 17 kills and a match-high 24 digs.
Kylie Krusemark recorded a match-high 45 sets for the winners. Autumn Barger registered 17 digs and one ace serve. Skyler Sargent had one ace serve and Audrey Nelson had one block for the Lady Bulldogs.
Emma Yost had a big night for the Trojans with 11 kills and three ace serves. Maggie Baumgart added 10 kills and three blocks.
CC Neugebauer led the Trojans with 16 digs and 30 set assists. Mya Nuebel added 10 digs. Faith Oakley had two ace serves.
The other Region 5A SoDak qualifying match went to Parker, who beat McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 (25-15, 25-15 and 25-20).
Madison (15-4) will host the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers in the SoDak 16 match on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Madison enters the SoDak 16 as the eighth seed with the Cavaliers as the ninth seed. The winner of this match will go to the State A Tournament.