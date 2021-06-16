Sheriff expresses concerns about vehicle accidents at county correction line

Rumble strips will not reduce the number of accidents on County Road 15 near the Minnehaha County line.
That was the opinion voiced by Sheriff Tim Walburg at a meeting of the Lake County Commission on Tuesday morning. He expressed this opinion as part of a discussion introduced by County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson.
Nelson asked the commissioners for guidance regarding rumble strips on County Road 15, also known as 464th Avenue. The road was resurfaced this year; he wants to delay chip sealing it until rumble strips have been ground into the roadway by the state Department of Transportation.
Rumble strips before stop signs, in the center of the roadway and along the outside of the driving lanes, have reduced accidents attributed to leaving the roadway by 20%, according to a report provided by Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer. The county needs to notify the state DOT by July 12 of roads which it wishes to have done in 2022, she indicated.
Nelson reported the center strip can cause problems for motorcycles, leading to accidents. He outlined ways the DOT is addressing that issue and suggested putting strips along the outside only.
Commissioner Deb Reinicke asked a fellow biker, Dennis Peterson who was in the audience, for his opinion.
"You have to know how to ride your bike before you go on the road," he said, implying the driver, not the strips, were the issue.
That issue was dropped when Walburg indicated he did not want rumble strips on the roadway near the Minnehaha County line. Two sharp curves, primarily in Minnehaha County, result in frequent accidents.
"In my 16 years, I don't think there has been a year we haven't investigated a serious crash at that corner," he said. "The answer to that corner is not a rumble strip."
He reported some accidents are related to speed and alcohol but indicated some are not. He believes the road is too narrow and the curve is not safe at the county correction line. Walburg recommended a wider curve. Nelson indicated Lake County only has about 100 feet into the curve.
"Any improvement has to go through to Minnehaha County," he said. He agreed to reach out to Minnehaha County to see what can be done.
The commissioners authorized him to work with the DOT to have rumble strips ground into the roadway on County Road 15 and on County Road 17, from SD-34 to 234th Street.