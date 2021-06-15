The Lake County Sheriff's Department reported that law enforcement officers have arrested four persons on a number of charges that include burglary, theft, illegal narcotics and firearms violations.
During the early morning hours of Sunday, the dispatch office at Lake County 911 received a suspicious vehicle report that originated from a storage unit located east of Madison along SD-34, according to a report from Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg.
The 911 call led to the arrests of Robert Kafka, 30, of Sioux Falls; Brian Graves, 32, of Madison; Jackelyn Howe, 30, of Madison; and Nikol Purucker, 28, of Sioux Falls.
Law enforcement officers were sent to the scene and found that individuals using two vehicles had gained access to a storage unit and had started to remove items from the unit. During their investigation, officers found methamphetamine and a firearm.
The officers arrested Kafka on charges of third-degree burglary, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Graves, the second suspect arrested at the scene, was detained on charges of third-degree burglary, grand theft and drug-paraphernalia possession.
During the course of the officers' investigation, two other persons were located and arrested on additional charges.
Howe was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), drug-paraphernalia possession and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Purucker was charged with possession of controlled substance (meth), drug-paraphernalia possession and false impersonation with the intent to deceive. Officers also learned that Purucker had warrants issued from three other counties related to meth and possession of stolen property.
Bond was established at $7,500 cash only for Kafka, $5,000 cash only for Howe, $7,500 cash only for Graves and $2,500 cash only for Purucker.
The Madison Police Department and South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted the Lake County Sheriff's Office with the arrests and investigation.