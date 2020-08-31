A son, Ephraim James, weighing 5 lbs. 5 oz., was born on Aug. 15 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls to Anna and Kevin Logan of Sioux Falls. Grandparents are Karen Holte of Mankato, Minn., and Terry and Karen Logan of Madison. Great-grandmothers are Clarice Logan of Sioux Falls and Meta Thompson of Detroit Lakes, Minn.
