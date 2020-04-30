Veterinary Medicine

Question: Which is the safest flea and tick medicine for my pets?
Answer: All medicines have examples of allergies and reactions. So you just have to watch for signs and if you see them, switch to a different one. Look for signs like not eating, lethargy or itching after they are given.
Frontline has been used for a long time with extremely rare problems. The newer products like Nexgard ® and Simparica ® are more effective, but we have heard of side effects; however, our clinic has not seen them. It is tick and flea season so please protect your pets.
Ticks carry Lyme disease and several other diseases.