In regard to the letter from Max Allen from Yankton, I am responding.
Mr. Allen, I can tell you get your fake news from CNN and the rest of the fake media.
What you said about our president is like I said, "fake news." Those allegations you made against Mr. Trump have all been proven not true by the people who do know the truth.
As far as Putin, he wanted Hillary to become president as she was already in his pocket.
The Democratic Party is now the Socialist Party turning into the Communist Party. Be aware. If you enjoy your constitutional rights now, you had better pay closer attention to reality and the truth.
Rita Bunkers
Chester, Sept. 30