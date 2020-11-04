"We feel pretty good about where we're at."
With South Dakota leading the nation in new COVID-19 cases per capita, that was the assessment from a top adviser to Gov. Kristi Noem.
"The governor is not going to change any of her approach; why should she?"
My answer: because I will never spend another tourist dollar in your state.
Since the 4th of July fiasco, and especially after the nationwide virus super-spreading event in Sturgis, the world has wondered what has gone so wrong with leadership in S.D.
I see South Dakota has no way to recall the governor. But you good folks do have the initiative process. Why not use that to create a reasonable path to an emergency special election?
I will have to go out of my way to get to my favorite Rocky Mountain camping sites, and will miss stays in the Black Hills and the Badlands.
But I will get to further explore Wyoming and spend a lot of money South Dakota will lose until better leadership is seen.
Stephan Melsted
Fargo, Nov. 1