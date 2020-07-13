Noem, Thune, Rounds and Johnson have joined the most racist, bigoted, sexist, hateful political party ever created since the Civil War. These South Dakota politicians have not just allowed Trump to push an agenda of hate, but they have gone out of their way to support him in this.
Noem, Thune, Rounds and Johnson, you can no longer say that your actions are for the good of South Dakotans. Your actions have demeaned our flag, our Constitution and the Rule of Law. You have denigrated 200 years of this nation's efforts to fulfill the words written in the Bill of Rights and the preamble to our Constitution.
Noem. Thune, Rounds and Johnson, you have made a mockery of human rights and justice. Noem, Thune, Rounds and Johnson, you should pray for yourselves and this nation you are helping Trump destroy. Ask the people to forgive you and make amends by leaving the work you do to someone who really cares about the American people.
Brent Cox
Sturgis, July 8