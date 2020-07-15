After Trump's rally in front of Mt. Rushmore, where he so disrespected the Great Sioux Nation and our country with his appalling performance with his hate speech, it caused me to give a lot of thought about how our government acted so wrongly in essentially stealing the Sioux's land from them, the Black Hills, in breaking the treaty.
Watching Trump's hateful speech while standing on such sacred land made me feel that our government should be ashamed of itself for what it did in stealing the land from the Sioux, and for now using the sacred land as a venue for a governmental sanctioned hate speech.
Let's call a spade a spade and just admit that our government was wrong in stealing the land from the Sioux. And let's call a spade a spade and admit that our government was wrong in allowing Trump to use the sacred land of the Sioux as a venue to advance his hate speech. What he did was shameful, immoral and an embarrassment to our country.
As a citizen, I was appalled to see such a pathetic display of governmental immorality in watching our so-called president use the Black Hills as a venue to spit out his hate for the people of the Great Sioux Nation and also spitting out hate against other peoples of our society.
Our government should be ashamed for using strong-armed tactics in stealing the Great Sioux Nation's property from them in breaking from the treaty and now using the land for a political hate speech.
What's right is right and what's wrong is wrong. Our government was wrong. I say return the stolen land back to the Sioux.
Brian Vukadinovich
Wheatfield, Ind., July 12