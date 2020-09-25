In the past few days, three of my colleagues had candidate yard signs go missing from their lawns here in Madison. Presumably, the signs were stolen.
How does one respond to such anonymous nonsense? How do we dialogue with people we don't see or know?
Sitting down to a community meal, the sign owners and sign takers could probably have an insightful conversation and maybe even appreciate each other.
More talking and less taking would be great; at a minimum, may people agree to disagree and let the signs be!
Casualene Meyer
Madison, Sept. 24