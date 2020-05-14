The Graceland Cemetery Board would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who has donated to our annual fund appeal. We would not be able to maintain our large (50 blocks) cemetery without your generous contributions.
If you have not already done so, please send them to Graceland Cemetery, 321 N. Egan, Madison, S.D.
Since we will not be doing our work day this year, consider helping any time by picking up branches and litter and putting them on the corners of any block.
We also want to express our appreciation to the city of Madison, Madison Central School and DSU for their help last year.
Robert Ellsworth, sexton
Madison, May 13