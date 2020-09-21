As summer turns to fall, we're watching a few local civic projects nearing completion that may be challenged by weather.
Temperatures are expected to be warm this week, which may provide ideal conditions to wrap things up. October is less certain.
Here is a quick update:
-- NW water infrastructure project -- This involves replacement of water pipes near Living Hope Wesleyan church and the water tower. The underground work is 100 percent complete, and Liberty Avenue should be paved this week. Chicago Avenue will be next, while it's possible West Avenue will remain a gravel surface through the winter.
-- The Cyber Estates residential development - This is located in the northeast corner of the city. The roads are paved and almost all utilities are complete. City electric crews may finish up this week.
-- S. Division Avenue utilities - This project runs north-south near the sale barn. It was thought to be complete a few weeks ago, but there are some deficiencies that will be addressed in the next couple of weeks.
-- New bridges on E. Center Street and Garfield Avenue - We don't have up-to-date timelines, but it appears both these projects are running behind schedule and are in a bit of a race to be finished.
-- Dakota State University residence hall - The new four-story structure on Washington Avenue is getting its roof installed as we write, and windows are being installed also. When those two things are done, crews can work inside well during the winter.
-- Runnings and First Premier Bank - Building permits were issued last week for both new buildings, the former in the Lakeview Industrial park, the latter on NW Second Street downtown. We'd expect foundations to be constructed for both of them before the snow flies.
It might be tight, but it looks as though the construction season will finish strong in Madison, a good sign for local economic activity.
-- Jon M. Hunter