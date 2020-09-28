The South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) -- and Gov. Kristi Noem - continue to actively recruit businesses to relocate to South Dakota. Some observers believe that is an unsafe thing to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Current recruiting of businesses does continue along the same theme of a business-friendly environment, including low regulation compared to some states. The state's recruitment website even mentions the fact that South Dakota didn't have mandatory shutdowns like other states.
But we don't take that as an endorsement of an "anything goes" business environment, or that we're encouraging employers to be sloppy about protecting employees' health.
The main points made by the GOED are still:
-- The state is fiscally responsible.
-- It has a good tax climate.
-- South Dakotans have a strong work ethic.
-- Our work force is growing.
-- We have a lack of red tape.
-- The state is at the center of the country.
These are all good points to make in any environment. And for businesses that look beyond the current health crisis, they could be important factors in making a long-term decision to locate facilities and bring jobs.
We're not saying South Dakota's handling of the pandemic has been perfect -- it hasn't, with among the highest recent per capita infections rates. But we also believe we should continue to actively promote economic development and growth in our state, even during the pandemic.
-- Jon M. Hunter