On May 16, my wife called 911 in Madison. My defibrillator went off several times. Needless to say, I needed help.
The crew from Madison Regional Health System responded quickly. People who responded were emergency personnel as well as police officers and sheriff's deputies. So, to Tate Hayford, Sydney Lanning, Sarina Talich, Ryan Rook and Matt Feistner, my sincere appreciation; as well as to the staff at Madison Regional for stabilizing me and getting me transferred to the Avera Heart Hospital in such a timely manner.
Also on the emergency crew that day was Sheriff Tim Walburg. I can't remember exactly what he said, but he took off his mask and face shield so I might recognize him. Tim said in a very positive way something like... `It's Tim, hold on Ron and we'll get you through this.' His reassuring words were the only thing I remember on the trip to the hospital. Tim had also responded to a 911 call in 2007 when my heart stopped.
Most of us take these people and their commitment to duty for granted. I am very thankful for them and their service to the Madison community.
Ron Moe
Sioux Falls, Nov. 23