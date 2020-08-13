South Dakota legislators and Gov. Kristi Noem are deciding whether to call a special legislative session to decide how to spend most of the coronavirus relief funds given to the state by the federal governments.
It's a complicated issue. As part of its largest stimulus package, Congress and the president provided $150 billion to states, tribal governments and others. The money to states is based on population, with the minimum amount being $1.25 billion. That's what South Dakota received.
The original restrictions included two big ones: the money needed to be spent on non-budgeted expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it must be spent this year.
That still leaves a lot of room for interpretation, and clarification has been coming only in bits and pieces. So far, South Dakota has refilled the unemployment trust fund, and allocated money to local governments like cities and counties.
But plenty of money is left, and we need to spend it wisely. Some observers believe the end-of-the-year deadline will be extended, which would allow the legislature to make decisions during its regular session starting in January. Others believe we have only 140 days to spend it or lose it.
We're leaning toward making decisions now. There is no assurance the deadline will be extended, and spending $1 billion under a last minute scenario would likely lead to errors, lack of public input and political pressure.
Here's a reasonable compromise. Meet in special session now (the cost of which would probably qualify for reimbursement), get the discussion started and make decisions that will be executed by the end of the year. If the deadline is extended, allow the legislature to amend its special session decisions, based on new and clearer information.
-- Jon M. Hunter