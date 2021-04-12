Chad Cooney, age 41, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home in Madison, after a brief illness.
Funeral service will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 13th at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Solveig Hendrickson officiating. Visitation will be noon-7 PM on Monday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with Chad's family present from 4-7 PM followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. Burial will be in Lake Madison Lutheran Cemetery immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials for Addison & Paislee Cooney college education to First Premier Bank, 202 NW 2nd St., Madison, SD 57042.
Chad R. Cooney was born October 5, 1979, to Garth and Della (Brecht) Cooney in Cedar Rapids, IA. Chad grew up in Marengo, IA, and was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. In 1998, Chad graduated from Iowa Valley High School where he excelled in academics and athletics. Chad was incredibly smart, making the honor roll each and every year and was an active member of the National Honors Society. Chad was equally athletic, excelling in football, basketball, baseball, and track. Chad's large athletic size was his strength and watching him play sports was impressive to all.
After graduation, Chad attended college at Drake University for one year prior to entering the work force. Chad moved on to work in the construction field, working with his uncle at Brecht's Construction and then moving to Des Moines, IA, to work with Accurate Construction.
Chad met the love of his life, Kaylynn Bruns, in 2005, while residing in Des Moines, IA. In 2007, Chad and Kaylynn welcomed their daughter Addison into the world, and soon followed their daughter Paislee in 2009. Chad valued his legacy as a Cooney and was extremely proud to pass that name on to his beautiful daughters. In April 2010, Chad, Kaylynn, and their daughters moved to Madison, SD. Chad began working for Probuild as an outside salesman for approximately ten years. In 2019, Chad began working for Rosebud Cabinets, in Madison, SD, and he described this job as "his best job ever!" Chad was employed with Rosebud Cabinets until the time of his death.
Chad was a great man and loved by all that knew him. To know him was such a privilege to everyone that was lucky enough to call him family or a friend. Chad's laugh was as high pitched as it was contagious and is a trait of his that will be greatly missed.
Chad had a passion for all things sports related, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved the Iowa Hawkeyes as much as he loved gambling on the games and inevitably losing. He was a glutton for punishment in that regard, but he truly loved every minute of it.
But as much as Chad loved the Hawkeyes, it was no match for the love he had for his daughters, Addison and Paislee. Chad bragged about his girls every chance he could, and he attended every activity they were involved in whether it be school, athletics, or music.
Chad is survived in death by his fiancee, Kaylynn Bruns, and their two daughters, Addison and Paislee Cooney of Madison, SD; mother, Della (Brecht) Cooney of Marengo, IA; brother, Jason (Kayla) Cooney of Manchester, IA; sister, Sara Campagna of Marion, IA; grandmother, Sandra Brecht of Marengo, IA; mother-in-law, Linda Bruns of Madison, SD; brothers-in-law, Don Bruns and Jess (Kari) Bruns of Madison, SD; and several nieces and nephews.
Chad was preceded in death by his father, Garth Cooney; paternal grandparents, Joe and Lois Cooney; maternal grandfather, Ron Brecht, Sr. and father-in-law, Dan Bruns.
On behalf of the family, we wish to thank everyone for the many acts of kindness shown during this difficult time. Chad R. Cooney made his mark on the world and it will never be forgotten. Thank you, Chad, for being the best son, father, fiance, brother, and friend. You are truly a legend in everyone's eyes who was lucky enough to know you.