Trojans race past Bruins in NSAA opener

The Dakota State University women's basketball team opened up a 19-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back in posting a 77-57 win over the Bellevue Bruins in a North Star Athletic Association game on Saturday at the DSU Fieldhouse.
The Trojans held a 37-15 halftime advantage.
DSU made 30 of 60 field goals, 50%, and 6 of 20 from beyond the three-point arc, 30%. The Trojans were close to perfect from the charity stripe, hitting 11 of 13, 84.6%, and grabbed 43 rebounds.
DSU had four players who hit double digits in scoring, led by Morgan Koepsell with 15 points and three blocks. Courtney Menning added 14 counters and seven rebounds.
Ashlyn Mcdonald had a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Jessi Giles chipped in with 12 counters.
Cheylee Nagel dished out five of the Trojans' 21 assists. Giles, Macdonald, Menning and Lexi Robson each had three assists.
Bellevue made 21 of 59 field goals, 35.6%, and just 6 of 22 three-pointers, 27.3%. The Bruins drained 9 of 18 free throws, 50%, and grabbed 32 rebounds.
Elexis Martinez scored a game-high 19 points and snared seven rebounds for the Bruins.
DSU (7-3 overall, 1-0 in NSAA) will face Waldorf in an NSAA battle at 3 p.m. at the DSU Fieldhouse on Saturday.