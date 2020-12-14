The Madison Lady Bulldogs pulled away from the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies in the fourth quarter to gain a 53-40 Dakota XII Conference win on Saturday afternoon at Elk Point.
Madison held a one-point advantage after one period and stretched its lead to four, 24-20, at intermission. The Lady Bulldogs stretched their lead to 34-29 after three periods.
Madison made 19 of 39 field goals, 48.7%, and 7 of 13 from three-point range, 53.8%. The Lady Bulldogs hit 8 of 12 free throws, 66.7%, and pulled down 32 rebounds.
Zoey Gerry tossed in a game-high 15 points and Audrey Nelson added 14 to lead Madison. Sophia Vanden Bosch chipped in with nine points, a team-high seven rebounds and five assists.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Juliana Hodges with six points, Abby Brooks with five and Emmi Clarke with four.
Elk Point-Jefferson made 12 of 46 field goals, 26.1%, and 8 of 27 from beyond the three-point arc, 29.6%. The Huskies drained 8 of 19 free throws, 42.1%, and snared 31 rebounds.
Emma Scarmon scored 12 points for the Huskies while Josie Curry grabbed eight rebounds.
Madison (1-0 overall and in conference) will go to Tri-Valley for a doubleheader with the Mustangs on Tuesday. The junior varsity game begins at 4 p.m. with the C game and varsity game to follow.