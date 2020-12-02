The gymnastics season started for Madison High School on Tuesday night, when the Madison Lady Bulldogs went to Clear Lake to battle the Deuel Cardinals in a dual between two of the top Class A teams in the state.
Deuel edged the Lady Bulldogs by just over one point, 132.85 to 131.35.
"It was a great start to the season," said Madison Coach Maridee Dossett. "We're excited we were able to compete and are proud of the work the girls have done so far."
Madison had three gymnasts who placed in the all-around competition, led by Isabel Gors. She placed third in the all-around competition with a 33.45.
Other Lady Bulldogs who placed in the all-around were Lexi Hirsch, fifth, 31.30; and Sophia Sudenga, seventh, 28.85.
Winning the all-around competition was Deuel's Paige Simon with a 36.25.
Madison had one individual winner. Raena Rost won the vault with a score of 8.95. She was second on the beam with an 8.55 and fourth in the floor exercise with an 8.85.
Gors placed third in the floor exercise with an 8.900, fourth on the bars with an 8.25 and seventh on both the vault, 8.25 and beam, 8.05.
Other top-five finishers for the Lady Bulldogs were Olivia Flemming, second on the bars, 8.45; and Karlie Nelson, fifth on the bars, 7.50.
"We need to work connections in our routines and keep falls to a minimum to score higher, but it's a great start," Dossett said. "We will continue to build strength, endurance and hopefully add in some higher-level skills as we progress through the season."
Madison's next scheduled meet is Dec. 8 with West Central at the Madison Gymnastics Center.
Junior varsity
Madison won the junior varsity portion of the meet 110.20 to 28.80.
Madison had the top two all-around gymnasts. Jessi Tappe was first with a 29.30 and Caymen Ferber was second with a 28.20.
Tappe won both the bars with a 6.20 and the beam with an 8.05.
Ferber won the vault with an 8.05.