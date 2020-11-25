The Class 9B All-State Football Team has been announced with one area player included. Colman-Egan senior Ryan Voelker was selected as a linebacker on the team.
Voelker ended the season with 47 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and seven forced fumbles.
The Class 9B All-State team is as follows:
Offense
Quarterback: Logan Serck, Alcester-Hudson
Fullback: Trey Sayler, Herreid-Selby
Running Back: Leighton Weber, Faulkton
Running Back: Connor Libis, Dell Rapids St. Mary
Running Back: Gavin Sudbeck, Kadoka
Wide Receiver: Colton Schumacher, Herreid-Selby
Wide Receiver: Triston Abbott, Wolsey-Wessington
Tight End: Ashaun Roach-Valandra, Dell Rapids St. Mary
Offensive Line: Richard Long, Harding County
Offensive Line: Chance Gregg, Herreid-Selby
Offensive Line: John Pica, Dell Rapids St. Mary
Offensive Line: Jackson Grimes, Kadoka
Athlete: Colin Frey, Langford
Athlete: Jaxon Doering, Alcester-Hudson
Defense
Defensive Line: Hayden Reints, Langford
Defensive Line: Noah Dennis, Dell Rapids St. Mary
Defensive Line: Max Herber, Dell Rapids St. Mary
Defensive Line: Jordan Gall, Scotland
Linebacker: Trevor Sayler, Herreid-Selby
Linebacker: TJ Hamar, Kadoka
Linebacker: Ryan Voelker, Colman-Egan
Linebacker: Joel Gifford, Faith
Defensive Back: Marty Gohn, Wolsey-Wessington
Defensive Back: Brenden Begeman, Herreid-Selby
Defensive Back: Corbin Haameyer, Wolsey-Wessington
Honorable Mention
Callan Long, Harding County; Eric Klanchnik, Wolsey-Wessington; Ethan Nelson, Wolsey-Wessington; Sterlin Bonin, Wolsey-Wessington; Jake Williams, Wolsey-Wessington and Dieken Bahm, Irene-Wakonda.
All-American
Connor Libis, Dell Rapids St. Mary