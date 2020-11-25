The Class 9B All-State Football Team has been announced with one area player included. Colman-Egan senior Ryan Voelker was selected as a linebacker on the team.

Voelker ended the season with 47 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and seven forced fumbles.

The Class 9B All-State team is as follows:

Offense

Quarterback: Logan Serck, Alcester-Hudson

Fullback: Trey Sayler, Herreid-Selby

Running Back: Leighton Weber, Faulkton

Running Back: Connor Libis, Dell Rapids St. Mary

Running Back: Gavin Sudbeck, Kadoka

Wide Receiver: Colton Schumacher, Herreid-Selby

Wide Receiver: Triston Abbott, Wolsey-Wessington

Tight End: Ashaun Roach-Valandra, Dell Rapids St. Mary

Offensive Line: Richard Long, Harding County

Offensive Line: Chance Gregg, Herreid-Selby

Offensive Line: John Pica, Dell Rapids St. Mary

Offensive Line: Jackson Grimes, Kadoka

Athlete: Colin Frey, Langford

Athlete: Jaxon Doering, Alcester-Hudson

Defense

Defensive Line: Hayden Reints, Langford

Defensive Line: Noah Dennis, Dell Rapids St. Mary

Defensive Line: Max Herber, Dell Rapids St. Mary

Defensive Line: Jordan Gall, Scotland

Linebacker: Trevor Sayler, Herreid-Selby

Linebacker: TJ Hamar, Kadoka

Linebacker: Ryan Voelker, Colman-Egan

Linebacker: Joel Gifford, Faith

Defensive Back: Marty Gohn, Wolsey-Wessington

Defensive Back: Brenden Begeman, Herreid-Selby

Defensive Back: Corbin Haameyer, Wolsey-Wessington

Honorable Mention

Callan Long, Harding County; Eric Klanchnik, Wolsey-Wessington; Ethan Nelson, Wolsey-Wessington; Sterlin Bonin, Wolsey-Wessington; Jake Williams, Wolsey-Wessington and Dieken Bahm, Irene-Wakonda.

All-American

Connor Libis, Dell Rapids St. Mary