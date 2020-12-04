The Howard Tigers opened the 2020-21 wrestling season with three impressive wins at the Sioux Valley Quadrangular on Tuesday night.
The Tigers rolled to wins over Sioux Valley 69-6; Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 63-15; and Parker 46-35.
Six Howard wrestlers went 3-0 while one Tiger wrestler went 2-0 for the night.
Trent Feldhaus went 3-0 at 106 pounds. He registered a 15-0 technical fall against Sioux Valley's Tate Steffensen, a 1:14 pin against Parker's Alek Kuchta, and a forfeit win against Beresford/Alcester-Hudson.
Tate Miller, wrestling at 113, was unbeaten in his three matches. He picked up a forfeit win against Sioux Valley, pinned BAH's Isaac Boden in 1:00 and pinned Riley Pankratz of Parker in 1:18.
Riley Genzlinger started the season strong with three wins at 132 pounds. He had pins over Sioux Valley's Skylar Trygstad in 2:52 and Parker's Andrew Evan in 1:33. He recorded a forfeit win against BAH.
Lane Miller picked up three wins at 152 pounds. He had pins against Colton Stene of BAH in 59 seconds and against Parker's Jack Even in 5:19. He also had a forfeit win against Sioux Valley.
John Callies recorded three wins at 160 pounds. He picked up a 55-second fall against Sioux Valley's Seth Heidenreich and a 1:10 pin against Jake Stone of Parker. He also had a 3-1 decision win over BAH's Logan Serck.
Ty Beyer went 3-0 with a pair of pins and a forfeit win at 170 pounds. Beyer pinned Sioux Valley's Joe Hornick in 3:27 and earned a 37-second pin against Parker's Logan Bridges. He had a forfeit win against BAH.
Kieffer Klinkhammer went 2-0 for the night at 138. He had a major decision win against David Knutson of Sioux Valley, 11-1 and picked a 2:20 pin against Parker's Connor Even.
The Tigers will go to Flandreau on Saturday for the Flandreau Invitational which starts at 10 a.m.