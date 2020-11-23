Lady Bulldogs regroup and place fifth in State A Tournament

After dropping the first match of the Class A State Volleyball Tournament, the Madison Lady Bulldogs regrouped and won the final two matches for fifth place.
The eighth-seeded Lady Bulldogs downed the No. 3-seeded Rapid City Christian Lady Comets 3-0 (25-23, 25-21 and 25-13) to claim fifth place on Saturday afternoon at the Watertown Civic Center.
Abby Brooks and Sophia Vanden Bosch were the leaders for the Lady Bulldogs as they played their final high school match.
Brooks hammered down 22 kills and recorded one solo block and one block assist.
Vanden Bosch led the team with five ace serves and 14 digs, along with nine kills.
Kylie Krusemark recorded 37 set assists for the winners. Raena Rost tallied 14 digs and two ace serves. Skyler Sargent had two block assists.
Olivia Kieffer had 15 kills and 13 digs for the Lady Comets.
Riley Freeland accounted for 20 set assists while Jaedyn Nammany recorded 11 digs. Ana Ege had one solo block and three block assists for the Lady Comets.
Madison 3, Winner 1
In a repeat of the consolation championship from last year, the Lady Bulldogs squared off against the Winner Warriors on Friday afternoon and downed the Warriors 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-18).
The score was deadlocked at 20-20 before the Lady Bulldogs went on a 4-0 run, aided by kills by Brooks and Autumn Barger and an ace serve by Sargent. After a point by the Warriors, Madison nailed the set with a kill by Brooks.
The set second was also very close. With Winner leading 23-17, Madison called a timeout, then went on a 5-1 scoring run to pull to within two, 24-22, after an ace serve by Vanden Bosch. A service error by the Lady Bulldogs gave the set to Winner and deadlocked the match at 1-1.
Madison trailed early in the third before a kill by Brooks knotted the score at 10-10. Madison outscored the Lady Comets 10-5 to build a 20-15 lead. Both teams scored five points to close the set. Madison gained the 20-15 win and held a 2-1 match lead.
It was all Madison in the third set. The Lady Bulldogs opened up a 21-12 lead and finished the set and the match with two kills by Brooks.
Brooks finished the match with 31 kills and two ace serves. Vanden Bosch had 11 kills, a team-high 24 digs and two ace serves.
Barger ended the match with eight kills and 18 digs.
Krusemark went over the 1,000 mark for career set assists earlier in the match and recorded 32 for the match. She also had 13 digs.
Ali Vacanti had 14 digs and Rost added 13 for the winners.
Audrey Nelson had two solo blocks and five block assists while Sargent had three block assists.
Kalla Bertram had 18 kills and 17 digs for the Warriors while Ellie Brozik recorded 17 kills. Mackenzie Levi registered 35 set assists. Maggie LaCompte recorded a team-high 20 digs for Winners. Levi had 19 while Jenna Hammerbeck had 13 digs. Hammerbeck and Shannon Calhoon each had two solo blocks.
Madison finished the season with an 18-5 overall record and will lose four seniors: Brooks, Vanden Bosch, Barger and Sargent.