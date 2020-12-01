Two Madison Lady Bulldogs were named to the first team of the Dakota XII All-Conference volleyball team. One Lady Bulldog was named to the second team and one to the honorable mention list.
Seniors Abby Brooks (middle hitter) and Sophia Vanden Bosch (outside hitter) were named to the first team.
Also on the first unit were Sioux Falls Christian seniors Abby Glanzer, outside hitter, and Kelsi Heard, setter; and Dakota Valley seniors Taylor Wilshire, libero, and Rachel Rosenquist, outside hitter.
Madison junior Kylie Krusemark, setter, was a second-team selection, along with Tri-Valley senior Blayne Gacke, outside hitter; Tea Area senior Olivia Ritter, middle blocker, and junior Cassidy Gors, libero; Sioux Falls Christian senior Brooklyn Pater, middle hitter; and Dakota Valley sophomore Logan Miller, setter.
The third team consists of Elk Point-Jefferson sophomore Alyssa Chytka, libero; Vermillion sophomore Claire Doty, setter; Canton sophomore Carlee Laubach, outside hitter; Tri-Valley senior Jessica Masgai, middle hitter; West Central junior Jenna Leuth, libero/outside hitter; and Dell Rapids eighth-grader Sophi Randall, setter.
Madison junior libery Raena Rost was selected to the honorable mention list. Also on the honorable mention list are Canton senior Emma Neu, defensive specialist; Dakota Valley, sophomore Sophie Atchison, right side hitter; Dell Rapids junior Kenzie Garry, outside hitter, and sophomore Emma Van Regenmorter, middle hitter; Elk Point-Jefferson sophomore Sophia Giorgio, setter/right side hitter; Lennox senior Mara Hinker, middle/outside hitter, and sophomores Kyah Jackson, setter, and Courtney Sandall, libero; Sioux Falls Christian junior Katie VanEgdom, outside hitter; Tea Area junior Ryen Hawkey, outside hitter and freshman Elizabeth Spah, outside hitter; Tri-Valley senior Kaitlyn Mohnen, outside hitter/defensive specialist; Vermillion senior Eva Knutson, right side hitter; and West Central senior Rachel Bucher, outside hitter, and junior Cassidy Siemonsma, middle hitter.
Abby Glanzer of Sioux Falls Christian was the Most Valuable Player.