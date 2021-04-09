Awards presented to Madison wrestlers

SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS announced at the Madison Wrestling Awards Banquet on Thursday in the Madison High School lunch room are (back, left) Larry Leeds, Friend of Wrestling; Trent Olson, JV Wrestler of the Year; Lucas Johnson, Most Improved; Sam Olson, Bulldog Award; Tyler Reck, Bulldog Award; (front) Caleb Hodges, Outstanding Young Wrestler; Truman Stoller, MVP; and Marty Konechne, South Dakota High School Wrestling Coaches Assistant Coach of the Year.

The 2020-21 year-end wrestling awards were presented at the Madison Wrestling Banquet held on Thursday night in the high school lunchroom.

"There were a lot of questions heading into the season," Coach Chris Waba. "We were really proud of the kids; the season was a huge success."

Madison finished the season with a 10-3 dual record.

Letterwinners

Seniors: Truman Stoller, Sam Olson and Tyler Reck.

Juniors: Riley Kearin, Jess Englert and Isaac Henry.

Sophomores: Sutton Bern, Blake Johnson, Logan Reck, Trent Olson, Lucas Johnson and Alex Swedlund.

Freshmen: Tyler Whitlock and Braxton Bjorklund.

Middle School: Caleb Hodges and Carson Wolf.

Statisticians: Megan Bierschbach, Bryn Johnson, Chloe Schneider and Kiana Whitethorn.

Cheerleaders: Hanna Swedlund, Claire Meyer and Hailey Taylor.

Dakota XII All-Conference

Second Team: Sam Olson and Truman Stoller.

Honorable Mention: Isaac Henry.

Academic All-State

Truman Stoller and Megan Bierschbach.

20-Win Club

Caleb Hodges, 24-15; Tyler Reck, 25-18.

30-Win Club

Truman Stoller, 32-10; Isaac Henry, 31-10; Sam Olson, 31-10.

Special Awards

Outstanding Young Wrestler: Caleb Hodges

JV Wrestler of the Year: Trent Olson

Most Improved: Lucas Johnson

Hardest Worker: Isaac Henry

Bulldog Award: Tyler Reck and Sam Olson

MVP: Truman Stoller

Assistant Coach of the Year: Marty Konechne

Friend of Wrestling: Larry Leeds