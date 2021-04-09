Awards presented to Madison wrestlers

The 2020-21 year-end wrestling awards were presented at the Madison Wrestling Banquet held on Thursday night in the high school lunchroom.
"There were a lot of questions heading into the season," Coach Chris Waba. "We were really proud of the kids; the season was a huge success."
Madison finished the season with a 10-3 dual record.
Letterwinners
Seniors: Truman Stoller, Sam Olson and Tyler Reck.
Juniors: Riley Kearin, Jess Englert and Isaac Henry.
Sophomores: Sutton Bern, Blake Johnson, Logan Reck, Trent Olson, Lucas Johnson and Alex Swedlund.
Freshmen: Tyler Whitlock and Braxton Bjorklund.
Middle School: Caleb Hodges and Carson Wolf.
Statisticians: Megan Bierschbach, Bryn Johnson, Chloe Schneider and Kiana Whitethorn.
Cheerleaders: Hanna Swedlund, Claire Meyer and Hailey Taylor.
Dakota XII All-Conference
Second Team: Sam Olson and Truman Stoller.
Honorable Mention: Isaac Henry.
Academic All-State
Truman Stoller and Megan Bierschbach.
20-Win Club
Caleb Hodges, 24-15; Tyler Reck, 25-18.
30-Win Club
Truman Stoller, 32-10; Isaac Henry, 31-10; Sam Olson, 31-10.
Special Awards
Outstanding Young Wrestler: Caleb Hodges
JV Wrestler of the Year: Trent Olson
Most Improved: Lucas Johnson
Hardest Worker: Isaac Henry
Bulldog Award: Tyler Reck and Sam Olson
MVP: Truman Stoller
Assistant Coach of the Year: Marty Konechne
Friend of Wrestling: Larry Leeds