Madison's city engineer has accepted a new job that will have him work for the city of Sioux Falls starting at the end of this month.
Chad Comes has accepted a position with the city's engineering department where he will provide the administration for capital-improvement projects. Comes will start his new job during the week of April 26.
He said the new position involves the same sort of public sector engineering work that he performed for the city of Madison.
"I'll be working with a strong team, supervising capital-improvement projects for Sioux Falls," Comes said.
According to Comes, he informed Madison Mayor Marshall Dennert on March 31 about accepting the new position. His last day as Madison's city engineer is April 23.
Comes has worked for the city of Madison for the last 16 years.
"Taking a new job was a hard decision," Comes said. "We very much like Madison, but I was given the chance for an engineering opportunity elsewhere."
While he will work in Sioux Falls, Comes and his family will continue to live in Madison. "We're definitely not moving." He added that his family enjoys living in their current home and neighborhood.
Comes and his wife Heidi have three school-age children and two older children attending college.
He also spoke in appreciation for the personnel working in Madison's City Engineering Office and the rest of the staff at City Hall, saying, "We have some very good folks here."
He stressed that his decision to take the position with the city of Sioux Falls was not related to the decision made by Madison officials to create the new position of city administrator and hire a new employee. The city commissioners approved a contract on Wednesday with Jameson Berreth of Volga, who was hired as Madison's city administrator. Comes said his decision to start working in Sioux Falls came before that decision.
Berreth's duties include oversight of all city departments, such as the engineer's office.
Comes said the establishment of a city administrator in Madison could provide great opportunities for the city, and he looked forward to seeing the results of the change.
As city engineer, Comes also served as an at-large member on the executive committee for the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System, a pipeline transporting water from the Missouri River to 20 member communities in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. Madison is one of five communities in Iowa and South Dakota that still needs a direct connection to the water pipeline.