The Oldham-Ramona board of education will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the school's multipurpose room.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Northeast Educational Services Cooperative and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson and Superintendent Michael Fischer.
The agenda indicates no unfinished business. New business items include reviewing COOP board meeting and COVID-19 updates. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11.