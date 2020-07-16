Christiansen, Carper wed

Chelsey Lea Christiansen and Cody Donald Carper exchanged wedding vows on Feb. 16 at Iberostar Paraiso Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico.
The bridesmaid was Breckyn Leighton, niece of the bride; and the best man for the bride was Brooks Leighton, nephew of the bride.
The best man was Dustin Olson, and groomsmen were Brian Maas, cousin of the bridegroom; and Chris Carper, brother of the bridegroom.
Flower girl was Gracyn Leighton, niece of the bride; and ringbearer was Gradyn Leighton, nephew of the bride.
Wedding photography was provided by Calli Rentschler with Baya Rae Photography. Wood flowers were provided by Lisa Robson.
The bride is a graduate of Madison High School and Dakota State University. She is currently employed as the business office manager at Madison Regional Health System. She is the daughter of Steve and Cindy Christiansen of Madison.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Rutland High School and DSU. He is owner of Carper Farms. His parents are Randy and Leanne Carper of Rutland.
The newlyweds are making their home in Madison.