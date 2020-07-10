A son, Ambrose Henry Jamesmantel, weighing 8 lbs., was born on July 6 to Lori Weismantel and Jon James of Lansing, Mich. Grandparents are Steve and Ann Stunes of Madison, Mark and Charleen Weismantel of Brookings, and David and Denise James of Webberville, Mich.
