A son, Brexton Jorge, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz., was born on March 31 at Madison Regional Health System to Jorge and Cali Sanchez of Madison. Grandparents are Darla Seitz of Madison and Juan and Maricruz Patino of Leshara, Neb. Great-grandparents are Dean and Diann Zens of Redfield and Filimon and Reyna Patino of Leshara.
