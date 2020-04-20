A daughter, Anne Lisboa, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz., was born on April 16 in Austin, Texas, to Tom and Evelin Lisboa Weismantel of Georgetown, Texas. Grandparents are Steve and Ann Stunes of Madison; Mark and Charleen Weismantel of Watertown; Vivian de Medeiros and Juarez Dias Lisboa of San Paulo, Brazil.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Ace Hardware to expand at new location; Offices, other retail also at Shopko site
- Shirleen Heinricy
- Enga committed to community service
- Prayer Caravan supports community
- Alma Rames
- A huge opportunity for Madison
- Dorothy Gross
- Employers support employees in new ways during pandemic
- Firemen respond to house fire
- Working from home offers hackers new opportunities for cybercrime