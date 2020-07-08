A daughter, Baylor Lynne, weighing 6 lbs. 5 oz., was born on June 2 at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls to Haley and Tanner Skattum of Madison. Grandparents are Sherri Wire of Madison and Brad and Susan Skattum of Luverne, Minn.
